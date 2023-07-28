Signs Chase Chrisley And Emmy Medders Weren't Going To Last

When it comes to Chase Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best," you never know what you're going to get. However, the reality star's relationship with influencer Emmy Medders seemed to be a consistent positive in his life over the past few years. The couple began dating in 2020, and even though they briefly split in 2021, they were back and stronger than ever.

The couple initially announced their engagement in October 2022 via Instagram. "I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," Chrisley's caption read, per People. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you, my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

But after nine months, the two have officially broken off their engagement and called it quits. Chrisley's heartfelt announcement post has since been deleted, along with all other signs of Medders, from his Instagram page. Just a day after announcing the split, he appeared to be in good spirits, posting a selfie on Instagram stories. "God is Good," the reality star's post read.