Who Is Julie Chen's Husband, Les Moonves?

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Many people recognize Julie Chen as the host of CBS' "Big Brother" while others fondly recall her as one of the original co-hosts of the network's "The Talk" before leaving in 2018. Though her husband Les Moonves may be less recognizable, his reputation surely proceeds him.

Moonves started at CBS back in 1995 and served as president before becoming president and CEO in 1998, a role he served for five years before being named chairman and CEO in 2003, as per IMDb. He was the chairman and CEO of CBS until 2018 when he was accused of sexual misconduct and he resigned amidst the allegations.

Moonves did release a statement where he denied harming anyone. "I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely," wrote Moonves. "But I always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that 'no' means 'no,' and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone's career."