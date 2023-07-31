Why Princess Charlotte May Get To Break The No-Tiara-Before-Marriage Royal Rule

Some royal rules tend to be more of a preference of the current ruling monarch than a set-in-stone official decree. Take, for example, the late Queen Elizabeth's protocol for nail polish colors, which should be neutral and never bright or bold. The recent trend of younger royals breaking away from this ideal suggests that it was likely only a guideline put forth at her majesty's request.

But wearing a tiara before marriage has long been a no-no. Modern royals have begun to bend the rule slightly, wearing their first tiara on their actual wedding day. Still, we have yet to see many British royal bachelorettes step out unabashedly sporting a diadem. In fact, there have only been two recent unmarried royal women to wear tiaras before their wedding day — Princess Anne and Princess Margaret. And soon, Princess Charlotte may join that list.

Charlotte has gotten to wear other staples of the royal wardrobe, like a hat worn for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. She also matched her mother, Kate Middleton, with a glittering headpiece (not a tiara, the royal fashion watchers quickly pointed out) at King Charles's coronation. Although it may not be long before the young royal breaks from tradition — unlike Princess Kate, who didn't get to wear a tiara until her wedding day — by donning a sparkling diadem before she says, "I do."