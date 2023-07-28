Rumors And Spoilers About Charity Lawson's Bachelorette Season And Finale

This article contains spoilers for "The Bachelorette" Season 20.

So far, Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette" has kept audiences on the edge of their seats. The lead, Georgia native Charity Lawson, has dazzled us all with her lovely demeanor and perfect smile. And, the 25 men who were invited to vie for her heart on national television have proven no less resistant to her charm. Over the course of the season, things got heated as some of Charity's suitors got a little bit too competitive with each other. Brayden Bowers and Aaron Byrant even feuded over who was there "for the right reasons" — and almost got into a brawl.

Reflecting on the intensity of the first half of her season, Charity admitted to feeling a bit "overwhelmed" at times. As she told The Hollywood Reporter, at one point in the 3rd episode, she actually had to get ahold of herself and say, "OK, this is a lot more serious, and I have to do things and take the reins here."

Charity's approach is far from wrong. As she herself has declared, her goal is to find her husband — and drama does not exactly pave the way to romance. Luckily, the latter half of the season promises something more similar to a love story. Rumor has it that the coming episodes will involve intimate hometown dates, a mysterious comeback, and, yes, a proposal. Again, there are many major spoilers ahead, so carry on with caution.