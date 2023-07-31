Details About Emily Blunt And Matt Damon's Longstanding Friendship

With a star-studded cast, the film "Oppenheimer" generated Oscar buzz from the moment it was shown in theaters. Two of those stars include Matt Damon and Emily Blunt. Watch any interview conducted with the actors, and you'll see laughter mixed in, even with the serious topic of the movie. It's not the first time the stars have done press together, both having starred in "The Adjustment Bureau" back in 2011.

In an interview for that first movie, in which the two actors play a romantic couple, Blunt explained the duo's on-screen chemistry to Beliefnet. "We have the same sense of humor, sensibility, and the way we work, and I think even the way I like to think about stuff is very similar to [Matt]." Damon shares his co-star's sentiment, recalling when they first met at the auditions for "The Adjustment Bureau." "You just came in and slaughtered the auditions," he said to her while doing an Access Hollywood interview. "You were just definitely the reason to make the movie."

Although that flick wasn't a box-office hit, it was significant for the two actors, as they became lifelong friends. "I've been close with Matt since I worked with him years ago," Blunt explained to Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi. Damon shared that the actors were always laughing on set. "We could barely make it through a scene. We're horribly unprofessional," he confessed to Capital FM.