Joe Biden Finally Acknowledges Granddaughter Navy After Apparent Snub Made Waves

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been the subject of much drama and speculation over the years. In 2021, Hunter publicly shared heartbreaking details of his addiction battle. Along with his personal problems, Hunter and his business dealings have been under federal investigation, and by 2023, the investigation wrapped up with charges for two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes and a felony count for gun possession with the latter charge stemming from Hunter owning a gun while knowing he was a drug user. But that isn't the only time that he's been in legal trouble.

Hunter was sued in 2019 by Lunden Roberts from Arkansas over proof of paternity and child support for her daughter Navy Roberts. And despite his denials at the time, later that year, it was confirmed that Hunter was in fact Navy's father.

That would make President Joe Biden grandfather to Navy, but he hasn't publicly talked about having a seventh grandchild — until now. Joe released a statement about Navy, which read: "Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," per People.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).