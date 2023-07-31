Why Ivanka Trump Rarely Spoke Out Against Her Father While He Was President

The world knew her as a real estate mogul's daughter, a fashion brand, a model, and a reality show judge, but no one knew Ivanka Trump would ever hold a high-level position in the White House. Yet in 2017, then-president Donald Trump (aka Dad) brought her into his administration as his assistant. Ivanka clearly wasn't in it for the money. Even though she had shuttered her jewelry and apparel brand — no doubt a big loss of revenue — when she took the job, she opted not to receive what could have been a six-figure salary. Her husband, Jared Kushner, had also accepted an unpaid senior advisor position shortly before she did.

Reporting the news of Ivanka's new federal job, The New York Times noted, "The announcement on Wednesday amounts to the formal recognition of the value Mr. Trump places on the judgment and loyalty of both his daughter and his son-in-law" — emphasis on "loyalty." As Trump has proved on numerous occasions, he has no time or patience for anyone who fails to have his back 24/7. While other members of his one-term administration came and went, Ivanka's position stayed secure. Yes, being the president's daughter had a part in it, but Ivanka also took care not to appear critical of her father. On the rare occasions she publicly disagreed with him, such as admitting the president's controversial border family-separation policy was a "low point" for him, it made the news (via CBS News). But despite the criticism Ivanka got for it, she opted for the diplomatic route.