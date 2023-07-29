Arianne Zucker Says It's Time For Change After Days Of Our Lives Workplace Allegations

Behind-the-scenes misconduct at "Days of Our Lives" has come to light. A report from Deadline outlined the internal investigation into inappropriate on-set behavior by Albert Alarr, director and co-executive producer. He was accused of humiliating and verbally abusing women and fostering an unhealthy work environment, and the "Days of Our Lives" production company has said that the investigation led to on-set changes that they say will "ensure a safe and respectful work environment." The extent of any changes made on the set hasn't yet been made public — Alarr is still working for the show in the same positions he was in before the investigation. In the midst of all of this turmoil, one of the show's stars is speaking out.

Arianne Zucker has played Nicole Walker on "Days of Our Lives" for 25 years, so if there's anyone who really knows what it's like on set, it's Zucker. Zucker hasn't yet publicly confirmed or denied Alarr's misconduct, but she posted a message to the show's fans on Instagram: " In light of the recent information, trust in knowing that your love and messages mean everything. Also know that we are all supporting each other on the show. Cast and crew! It takes a village. Just hang tight ... " We're hoping that means positive changes at the show moving forward, but as Zucker said, we'll have to wait to find out more.