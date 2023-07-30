Details About Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge's Past As A Hallmark Star

Alexandra Breckenridge has become a force to be reckoned with. You've likely seen Breckenridge in roles prior to her prominence in "Virgin River," as she's been dominating TV for the last few years with appearances in fan-favorite shows such as "The Walking Dead," "This Is Us," and "American Horror Story." Breckenridge has also dealt with some emotional and intense storylines during her career. However, she embraces it all. The "True Blood" alum explained to Interview that as an actor she finds a way to prepare and plan for whatever the scene calls for, but admits that she usually ends up feeling out what the scenes need in a more organic way. Breckenridge's approach to a project has proven to work for her, and she's been cast for several different types of roles, including a part with the Hallmark Channel.

Of course, Breckenridge's diverse resume doesn't seem to be a coincidence. The actor previously told Uproxx that she likes to play characters that have much different personality traits than she does. In addition, she simply loves being able to entertain her fans whether she's starring in a horror series, portraying a hard-working doctor, or cast in a romantic role. "You know, that's what I do. I'm an entertainer, really. So if I get an opportunity to entertain, in any genre, then I'm happy to do it. I'm happy for the work," she said during an interview with HuffPost. Meanwhile, when it comes to entertainment, Breckenridge didn't disappoint with her role in the Hallmark flick "Love In Store."