David And Victoria Beckham Reportedly Kick Friendship With Harry And Meghan To The Curb
Seems like there may be trouble in paradise for two famous couples.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't exactly known as the most popular British royals, and now it looks like their ratings are set to tank once again after they went and upset this well-known couple. David and Victoria Beckham, once close friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are now apparently severing ties with Harry and Meghan after the royals accused the Beckhams of leaking information about them to the press. This comes in the wake of Prince Harry's ongoing legal battle against the British tabloids over claims of spying and hacking into his personal information.
The accusatory exchange happened while the couples were locked in a very combative phone call, a source close to "Becks and Posh" told the Daily Mail. David was "absolutely bloody furious" at the accusation thrown at him by Harry and Meghan, and now it looks like the state of their friendship is up in the air. "Any making up now is so unlikely," the source presumed.
Cracks in their friendship had been showing for a long time
Although the Beckhams have been torn between Prince Harry and Prince William, they've managed to continue a friendship with both princes and their respective spouses over the years. David and Victoria Beckham were even in attendance at perhaps the biggest event of 2018 — the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It was rumored that Meghan's good friend Victoria would be the one to design her wedding dress, but Victoria debunked the rumor during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." She did take the time to compliment her friend, however, telling Corden, "I'm sure she'll look incredible in whatever she wears."
But in the years since, it seems as though the Beckhams have been doing their best to put a bit of distance between themselves and the drama surrounding Harry and Meghan. In 2022, Harry and Meghan received a harsh snub from the Beckhams when neither of them received an invite to their son's wedding. Brooklyn Beckham married heiress Nicola Peltz, and although Becks and Posh received an invite to Harry and Meghan's wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not high up on their invite list. According to the Mirror, the Beckhams opted to invite Prince William and Kate Middleton instead.
We'll have to wait and see if the rift in this royal friendship will sort itself out or if it's truly over for these once-close companions.