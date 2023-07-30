David And Victoria Beckham Reportedly Kick Friendship With Harry And Meghan To The Curb

Seems like there may be trouble in paradise for two famous couples.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't exactly known as the most popular British royals, and now it looks like their ratings are set to tank once again after they went and upset this well-known couple. David and Victoria Beckham, once close friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are now apparently severing ties with Harry and Meghan after the royals accused the Beckhams of leaking information about them to the press. This comes in the wake of Prince Harry's ongoing legal battle against the British tabloids over claims of spying and hacking into his personal information.

The accusatory exchange happened while the couples were locked in a very combative phone call, a source close to "Becks and Posh" told the Daily Mail. David was "absolutely bloody furious" at the accusation thrown at him by Harry and Meghan, and now it looks like the state of their friendship is up in the air. "Any making up now is so unlikely," the source presumed.