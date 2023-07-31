Does Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Want To Bring Party Of Five Back To TV?

Lacey Chabert is one of Hallmark Media's biggest stars. With over a dozen festive movies for the network, fans often call her the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies. Chabert appears in popular Hallmark programming year round with films like "The Wedding Veil" trilogy and the "Crossword Mysteries" films. However, Chabert's acting resume dates back to her childhood.

Chabert has not always been a Hallmark darling. Of course, she might be best known for her role as Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls," but she actually began acting in the 1990s. She had a recurring character role on "All My Children" as Bianca Montgomery, the daughter of Susan Lucci's character Erica Kane. Soon after, Chabert caught an even bigger break when she played Claudia Salinger on the Fox drama series "Party of Five." The show ran from 1994 to 2000. Chabert has obviously moved on and grown up, but she has enough fond memories from the show to fully support the idea of bringing it back.