What Happened To The Original Stretchlace After Shark Tank?

Sometimes, you just want to wear that cute pair of shoes without having to worry about the laces. Laces can help your shoes stay hugged tightly to your feet, but they can also be a bit of a nuisance. Getting them tangled up or having them come undone is a fast way to land flat on your face, and when you're in a rush, the last thing you want to slow you down is trying to tie your shoes.

The creators of The Original Stretchlace had something similar in mind. That's why they created their product, a versatile, stretchy shoelace that can turn any shoe into a slip-on. No mess, no fuss, and no more tying up unruly shoelaces. Sound like a dream come true? The creators, wife and husband team Jamie and David Montz, thought so, too. The business partners were totally invested in their product. Jamie believed enough in it that she stepped down from her job as Amazon's eCommerce Director to fully dedicate herself to running her and her husband's new business. Not only that, the Montz team was brave enough to dive into the Shark Tank to try and win the heart of the Sharks. It wasn't exactly smooth sailing on the TV show, but the couple did walk away with a deal that would have any aspiring entrepreneur feeling giddy.