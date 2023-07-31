Hallmark's Luke Macfarlane Describes His Dream Wedding Scenario

The average Hallmark fan adores leading man Luke Macfarlane in his many lovable roles for the network. Fans haven't seen him in a new original Hallmark movie yet this year, but one will be coming around Christmastime. Still, just because we haven't seen Macfarlane on the Hallmark Channel in anything new as of late, that doesn't mean that he hasn't had quite a bit going on. Yes –– between his Apple TV+ series "Platonic" that premiered in May and his first child being born in June, he's had a very busy few months

Macfarlane's first photos of his newborn daughter, Tess, show their instant connection, and it's clear that he and his partner, champion alpine skier Hig Roberts, are thrilled to be new dads. In his Instagram post from June 21, Macfarlane gushed about his baby girl, writing, "Tess Eleanor Macfarlane — Born June 4th 2023. We started life with some hectic days and received world class care. On Father's Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can't wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in."

Little Tess was clearly born into one happy family, but it's easy to wonder if her dads plan to tie the knot anytime soon. As a result, Ty Cole asked Macfarlane about his dream wedding in his recent interview for Out Magazine, and it's safe to say that the actor has some exciting ideas for a potential "I do."