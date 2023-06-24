Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane's First Photos Of Newborn Daughter Show Their Instant Connection
While you're busy swooning over Luke Macfarlane in Hallmark movies like "Moriah's Lighthouse" and "Chateau Christmas," the actor is swooning over the newest addition to his family: his daughter. Macfarlane shares the child with his partner Hig Roberts, a former professional skier and current sports agent.
Although Macfarlane and Roberts have not revealed the details about their daughter's pre-birth carrier, it may be a case of reality imitating art. If you're a fan of Macfarlane, you may remember him as the character Scotty on the primetime series "Brothers and Sisters." Scotty and his partner Kevin had a child via surrogate.
This is the first child for Macfarlane, although he's no stranger to welcoming babies into the world. When friends Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita had their baby, Macfarlane built the couple a crib, putting his hidden woodworking talent to good use. Yet, while we'll have to wait and see if he builds any wood rocking horses or chairs for his own daughter, the first images of Macfarlane and Roberts with their baby girl prove the infant already has her fathers wrapped around her little finger (literally).
Luke Macfarlane welcomes daughter Tess
Father's Day was surely a happy one for Luke Macfarlane, who posted his daughter's birth announcement on Instagram just days later, writing, "Tess Eleanor Macfarlane— Born June 4th 2023." He then shared a few details about Tess' birth story, adding. "We started life with some hectic days and received world class care. On Father's Day we got to take her home."
The Hallmark star shared the above photo, as well as one of the duo skin-to-skin, a video of him rocking her in his arms, he and partner Hig Roberts carrying baby Tess out of the hospital, and Daddy Roberts with his daughter wrapped around his finger. Macfarlane concluded his post with plans for her future. "Her Dads can't wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in."
Hallmark stars were quick to offer congratulations, commenting on the post. His co-star from "A Magical Christmas Village," Alison Sweeney, wrote, "This is incredible news!! I am SO happy for all three of you!!!!!! Congrats." Nikki DeLoach, his partner in "Christmas Land," shared, "Huge congrats Luke! So thrilled for you." Bethany Joy Lenz, who starred with Macfarlane in "A Valentine's Match," expressed her joy, "Luuuuke!! You were made for this. I'm so so happy for you." And Roberts simply dropped a red heart and the initial "T" in honor of their daughter's name.