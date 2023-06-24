Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane's First Photos Of Newborn Daughter Show Their Instant Connection

While you're busy swooning over Luke Macfarlane in Hallmark movies like "Moriah's Lighthouse" and "Chateau Christmas," the actor is swooning over the newest addition to his family: his daughter. Macfarlane shares the child with his partner Hig Roberts, a former professional skier and current sports agent.

Although Macfarlane and Roberts have not revealed the details about their daughter's pre-birth carrier, it may be a case of reality imitating art. If you're a fan of Macfarlane, you may remember him as the character Scotty on the primetime series "Brothers and Sisters." Scotty and his partner Kevin had a child via surrogate.

This is the first child for Macfarlane, although he's no stranger to welcoming babies into the world. When friends Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita had their baby, Macfarlane built the couple a crib, putting his hidden woodworking talent to good use. Yet, while we'll have to wait and see if he builds any wood rocking horses or chairs for his own daughter, the first images of Macfarlane and Roberts with their baby girl prove the infant already has her fathers wrapped around her little finger (literally).