Jill Duggar Dillard Suffers Heartbreaking Loss

Jill Duggar Dillard, who has been working on the audiobook for her new tell-all book, normally posts cheerful news on her Instagram feed. So far, she's spent summer 2023 going on road trips, visiting cousin Amy Duggar King and her son, harvesting an impressive crop of veggies from her garden, and celebrating two special birthdays: Son Frederick turned 1 the day before big brother Samuel turned 6. But on July 30, Dillard interrupted her normally upbeat posts to announce a heartbreaking loss on her Stories: "Our hearts are breaking over the loss today of our sweet friend @heather.schisler," she wrote. "We have [known] each other for years and were in the same small group at church for several years. We were pregnant together last year and had our babes just a couple weeks apart."

The accompanying photo shows a lovely photo of the Schisler family: Heather, her husband Jonathan, and their four children, Zachary, Hailey, Madden, and baby Breelyn Grace, born just two weeks after Jill's son Frederick. Like the Dillards, the Schislers are devout Christians, and their older children attend a private Christian academy in Springdale, Arkansas.

"Please join us in praying for their entire family," Jill added. "I cannot imagine all they're going through." She also tagged Schisler's sister, Julie Smithson, with the acronym "LYSM" (Love You So Much).