Who Are Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick's 2 Kids?

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been making their relationship work for decades, and have proven themselves to be one of the most successful Hollywood couples. The duo first began dating in the late 1980s and quickly began their lives together, getting married in 1988. They started their family soon after saying "I do," welcoming their two children, Travis and Sosie, and the siblings have grown up to share many common interests with their famous parents.

Since expanding her family, Kyra says that her acting career has taken a back seat to her role as a mother. "My motherhood really defines me," the "Closer" star shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show." The actor added, "I've been an actor forever and you know I have my own career, my own life and I always have, but 'Mom' is my title. It's the thing I think about in the morning, it's the thing I think about when I go to sleep."

For his part, Kevin says that being a parent is also the biggest part of his life. "The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children," he told Closer Weekly, adding that all he ever wanted was for his kids to be good people and set that example for them.