What Happened To Hold Your Haunches After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Erin Bickley and Jenny Greer, two entrepreneurial friends from Macon, Georgia, appeared on Season 5 of "Shark Tank" to pitch their shapewear for women. They came up with the idea after unsuccessfully trying to find shaping garments that would help their lower body area appear tighter. Frustrated with the lack of products that suit their needs, the duo invented their own compressing leggings that hold everything up and together, aptly naming them Hold Your Haunches.

After handing out samples of their shaping pants, Bickley and Greer were met with mixed reactions. While the female Sharks, Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran, were impressed by the sturdiness of the product, some of the male investors had a different point of view. Kevin O'Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, stated that Hold Your Haunches can be classified as false advertising as it would make women look different than they actually do.

With all of the male Sharks backing out of Hold Your Haunches because they couldn't see the product's appeal, Greiner and Corcoran decided to prove a point by investing in the shapewear.