Pieces Princess Anne Has Reworn Over The Years

English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood once said, "If you love something, wear it all the time. Find things that suit you. This is how you look extraordinary." Apparently, the women of the royal family have taken this to heart, with many of them famously wearing and re-wearing their favorite fashions. Most notably, Catherine, Princess of Wales, will repeat a fashion moment and dazzle every time, but the tradition started long before she was born. Princess Anne has been pulling items from the vault for over five decades, proving that fashion may be fleeting, but style is eternal.

Although the senior royal may fly under the press radar more than some of the family's younger members, Princess Anne was quite the daring tabloid darling in her heyday. While that certainly had something to do with Anne's relationship history and the time she was almost kidnapped, we're setting all of that aside for now. It's time to dig into more sartorial matters.

Princess Anne made headlines with bold fashion firsts in the 1970s, including baring her legs in a miniskirt and appearing on the cover of Vogue on her 21st birthday. The miniskirt may have been retired, but the princess has hit copy and paste on many other outfits over the years, right down to the accessories. And while the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II is often awarded the title of hardest working royal based on her number of annual engagements, we think her wardrobe deserves its own royal MVP title, too.