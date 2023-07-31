What Happened To Happy Feet After Shark Tank?

When Pat Yates appeared on "Shark Tank" during Season 5, he was confident in his well-established product that had become a big hit at mall kiosks, online, and at fundraising events. He'd also been able to sell them wholesale to other companies. The concept was simple: a comfortable pair of house slippers designed to look like animals, football cleats, and even sneakers. With licensing from Disney and Marvel, Happy Feet has several shoes that resemble movie characters, such as Cinderella and Spiderman. Yates also successfully acquired licensing from the NCAA, NFL, NB, and MLB to use their logos and likeness on his vast sport-inspired selection.

At the time of his "Shark Tank" appearance, Yates had also begun collaborating with social media stars to help push the brand. One of the most notable names to promote Happy Feet was Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, star of MTV's "Jersey Shore" franchise. With visibility via the internet, Yates still faced dilemmas. While he may have gotten some critiques from the Sharks, the smart businessman did not leave empty-handed.