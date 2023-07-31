Y&R's Peter Bergman Predicts Whether Jack And Diane's New Marriage Will Last

Ever since bringing back Diane Jenkins on "Young and the Restless," Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has faced a string of constant turmoil. Diane's presence in Jack's life has left his family and friends in shock as she finds a way to integrate herself into all facets. Jack's relationship with ex-wife Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has disintegrated into a hate-filled feud because of her never-ending quest to run Diane out of Genoa City. Close friend Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) has also tried her best to remove Diane from his life.

As chaotic as those situations have been, Jack and Diane's coupling has wreaked even more havoc on his family dynamics and the Abbott family business, Jabot Cosmetics. Jack's sister Ashley is actively devising an ultimate plan to separate the two once and for all, and she's possibly destroying the family company in the process. She wanted Jack and Diane to end their relationship which she doesn't believe to be genuine, but naturally, they refused.

Instead of splitting up as everyone around them has demanded for months, Jack and Diane took their relationship a step further and tied the knot. It's a move that everyone in his life knew was coming, but it's one that will have many unexpected consequences. Despite how everyone else may feel, Jack's portrayer, Bergman has high hopes for the marriage to Diane.