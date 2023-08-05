Signs Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Marriage Might Be On The Rocks

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have easily been one of TV's and the music industry's favorite couples, after meeting on the NBC singing competition show "The Voice" back in 2014. The twosome not only shared a love of music and a job coaching contestants on the show but had connected over their painful divorces. Stefani and Shelton officially began dating the next year and haven't stopped gushing about each other since. They've even both said in interviews that the other "saved their life."

The couple did wait a while to make it legal though because they didn't get engaged until October 2020. Yet, they did tie the knot less than a year later in July 2021. Both Stefani and Shelton celebrated their two-year anniversary in 2023 with Instagram posts that illustrated how in love they still are. Stefani posted a video of romantic moments they've had together, while Shelton shared a photo from their wedding on Instagram. He captioned it, "Every day has been the best day since I met you."

However, it should come as no surprise that not everything is as perfect as it looks on social media because Stefani and Shelton's relationship has reportedly hit a rough patch. An insider told InTouch Weekly, "Friends are worried that if they don't address their problems before they spiral out of control, divorce might be in the cards for them." So what's going on with these two? Let's break down the signs that their marriage might be on the rocks.