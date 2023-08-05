How Aubrey O'Day Claims Donald Trump Jr. Changed After Their Affair

In 2018, pop singer and reality TV star Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. caused an uproar when it was revealed that the two had engaged in an extramarital affair between 2011 and 2012. The unlikely couple met on Season 5 of "Celebrity Apprentice." At the time, Trump Jr., a boardroom advisor on the series, was married to former model Vanessa Trump. O'Day and Trump Jr.'s relationship reportedly ended when Vanessa found explicit texts in her husband's phone.

In the years since their split, O'Day has openly discussed Trump Jr. and told Page Six that Trump Jr. chose to stay loyal to his father and his politics instead of being with her. Talking about the aftermath of their breakup, she said, "...I saw him choose a life that was inauthentic — for status, power, whatever it is." O'Day noted, "I'm so disappointed in what he became."

She also explained, "He was fiscally a Republican, but everything else was not, and for me, I just kind of saw him sell out, and I don't ever want him to see me sell out." Like his father, Trump Jr. is a devout conservative known for being vocal about these values on his social media, which have, at times, landed him in hot water. However, O'Day has been adamant that she saw a different side of Trump Jr. during their relationship.