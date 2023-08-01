Pee-Wee Herman Fan Remembers Heartwarming Story Of Paul Reubens Encounter

While most will remember Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens as the zany, red bowtie-clad goofball of the "Pee-wee" franchise, some fans are mourning the loss of an entirely different person altogether. Following the news of Reubens' death on July 30, fan Mario Alejandro shared a touching story on Twitter about meeting the comedic actor.

The story began in 2013 as Alejandro was facing a difficult divorce and custody battle over his 3-year-old daughter, temporarily living in a motel following his split, and was only allowed to see his daughter on weekends. He explained that he and his child spent those days adventuring through Sarasota, Florida, and at night, they watched "Pee-wee Herman."

A year later, with the divorce finalized and full custody of his daughter, Alejandro sent a message to Reubens' Facebook page to thank him for helping Alejandro and his daughter through that time. Much to Alejandro's surprise, Reubens replied and asked for his phone number.