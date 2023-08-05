Kody Brown Is Blameless In His Divorce From Christine, According To Robyn

It's no secret that the Brown family and "Sister Wives" fans think Robyn Brown is Kody Brown's favorite wife. Christine Brown has been pretty open about how she perceives the entire situation, stating that she feels like everybody else's needs are above hers, as per People. During the tell-all special, when asked whether she thought Robyn was the favored wife in the family, Christine said, "I felt like it was apparent [that Robyn was the favorite]. To me, it was very apparent from the beginning because I'm not blind," according to Us Weekly.

Christine is not the only sister wife to feel that way. "Robyn is the one that [Kody] is most comfortable with," said Meri Brown, adding that Robyn is also the one who's most loyal to the patriarch — something he values most. When confronted with the question of a favorite himself, Kody stood up for Robyn and said she was the only one of his wives at the time who wasn't badmouthing him behind his back, Today reported.

After leaving Kody, Christine admitted to not being on the best terms with Robyn. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the mom of six revealed she doesn't speak much to the last sister wife standing. But she says they weren't ever all that close. When asked whether she regretted not having a better relationship with Robyn, Christine said she was focusing on taking care of herself and that she had no remorse over the past.