Michael Strahan Lost A Ton Of Money In His Divorce From Jean Muggli

Michael Strahan, football player turned morning talk show host, has found success in both his very different career paths. As a player for the New York Giants, it is estimated he earned more than $76 million over the course of his 15-year NFL career. Then, he went from the defensive line to the "Good Morning America" news desk, also sitting for a stint with Kelly Ripa on "Live! With Kelly and Michael" and appearing on "Fox NFL Sunday." His contract with ABC News is purported to be over $20 million per year, though exact numbers weren't disclosed. Throw in his other business ventures, like his namesake clothing line, and it's safe to say he is raking in millions annually.

Which is great . . . unless you're going through a divorce. Strahan shares twins, Isabella and Sophia, with his second wife of seven years Jean Muggli. The couple's split was messy and complicated, as divorces can be when one party is a famous celebrity and the other isn't. As part of the 2006 finalization, a judge ordered Strahan to pay Muggli $15.3 million plus $18,000 a month in child support, claimed NJ.com. The New York Post followed up that as the pair officially split in 2005, before the finalization and awarding of the settlement in 2007, Strahan would owe $311,150 in back pay.

Strahan didn't just sit back and take it, however.