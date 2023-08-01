Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Unhappy With DAYS' Plans To Kill Victor After Her Father's Death
Jennifer Aniston has been reeling since the heartbreaking death of her father, John Aniston, on November 11, 2022. He was a beloved soap star, playing the villainous yet always entertaining Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives" since 1985. John had changed over the years since his debut on the sudser and at one point in his life considered entering into the field of medicine. But fans are happy that he stayed on as Victor for as long as he did, and he will forever be remembered for it.
Fortunately, Jennifer's ex-husband Justin Theroux has been right there for her as she has grieved. The two got married in 2015, then divorced amicably in 2017, and Theroux told Esquire in an interview published on May 1, "I talk to Jen — I don't talk about Jen," keeping the personal details of their relationship as private as possible. While the show hasn't addressed John's death yet, the character Victor has been mentioned several times as still being there, just in the background. When Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) had an issue working for Victor's wife, Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) for example, he contacted Victor, who still has his hand in everything.
But now "Days" has announced that they will acknowledge John's passing by writing Victor out of the show soon, and Jennifer Aniston is completely unhappy with how they're planning to do it.
Jennifer Aniston has an issue with exactly how Victor will be written out of Days
After her birthday celebration on February 12, actress Jennifer Aniston posted a picture of her and her parents when she was a child on Instagram, captioning it, "Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a beautiful birthday." She went on to thank everyone for their birthday wishes, and it's clear that her father, John Aniston, is never far from her thoughts. According to an insider since John's death, "Jennifer has sent his friends gifts and called them and remember their birthdays and been a real sweetie," per Daily Mail, adding, "She has been incredibly generous and has had his friends up to her house for parties to talk about the good old days with John."
The site also reported that "Days of Our Lives" will finally address John's death by having Victor Kiriakis killed in a plane crash, and that, "The funeral show is expected to air sometime late August, early September," according to their source close to the Anistons. The insider also told Daily Mail, "Jennifer hates to fly so this has rubbed her the wrong way but what can she do? They have to explain Victor's death on the show."
The site went on to explain that while Jennifer and John were somewhat estranged for a time, they had since thankfully patched things up before his death.