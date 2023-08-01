Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Unhappy With DAYS' Plans To Kill Victor After Her Father's Death

Jennifer Aniston has been reeling since the heartbreaking death of her father, John Aniston, on November 11, 2022. He was a beloved soap star, playing the villainous yet always entertaining Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives" since 1985. John had changed over the years since his debut on the sudser and at one point in his life considered entering into the field of medicine. But fans are happy that he stayed on as Victor for as long as he did, and he will forever be remembered for it.

Fortunately, Jennifer's ex-husband Justin Theroux has been right there for her as she has grieved. The two got married in 2015, then divorced amicably in 2017, and Theroux told Esquire in an interview published on May 1, "I talk to Jen — I don't talk about Jen," keeping the personal details of their relationship as private as possible. While the show hasn't addressed John's death yet, the character Victor has been mentioned several times as still being there, just in the background. When Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) had an issue working for Victor's wife, Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) for example, he contacted Victor, who still has his hand in everything.

But now "Days" has announced that they will acknowledge John's passing by writing Victor out of the show soon, and Jennifer Aniston is completely unhappy with how they're planning to do it.