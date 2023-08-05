What Led To Rita Ora And Calvin Harris' Split?

Although pop star Rita Ora is now married to Taika Waititi, she was once in a relationship with DJ Calvin Harris. Harris, who later had a high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, got together with Ora in May 2013. Like all couples, their relationship had its highs and lows. In January 2014, the pair broke up seemingly only for a few weeks. A few months later, they released a hit single, "I Will Never Let You Down."

However, by June 2014, Harris tweeted that their relationship was over, saying (via the BBC), "To address speculation — myself and Rita ended our relationship some time ago. She is a beautiful, talented woman and I wish her all the best." While Harris did not disclose the reason for the breakup, HuffPost UK reported that sources told The Sun that Harris ended things because he desired a lowkey relationship.

The source explained, "She [Ora] was constantly posting snaps of her with other groups of friends and her trip to Mexico and photos of her with Khalil were the final straw." They added, "Calvin likes more privacy than Rita and he hated the extra attention that came with being her boyfriend."

Moreover, the source said that Ora did not know that Harris would tweet about the end of their relationship. Unfortunately, things only got uglier between the two post-split.