The Stunning Transformation Of Ariana Greenblatt

Whether you know her from her turn in "Stuck in the Middle" as Jenna Ortega's younger sister, Daphne Diaz, her role as the young Gamora in "Avengers: Infinity War," or you're a new fan after seeing her as the eye-rolling Sasha in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," it's safe to say, you do know about Ariana Greenblatt.

Greenblatt may be young — just 15 years old as of 2023 — but she has already built up a seriously impressive resume. In addition to "Stuck in the Middle," "Avengers," and "Barbie," she has also starred in "The One and Only Ivan," "Love and Monsters," "In the Heights," and the upcoming Cate Blanchett film "Borderlands." She was named "One to Watch" by The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 — and so far, it's clear that they were definitely right. Greenblatt is well on her way to becoming one of the It-girls of her generation.

Let's take a look back at her journey to stardom so far.