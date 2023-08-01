Tragic Things You Never Knew About Euphoria Star Angus Cloud

Acting is a mentally and emotionally demanding line of work, especially for a drama like "Euphoria," and delivering his moving performance as Fezco was taxing on Angus Cloud's mental health. His approach to bringing Fezco to life was a lot more straightforward than some of his castmates, a few of which he said would write journal entries from the perspective of their character to fully immerse themselves in their role. "I was like, whoa, that is some extra sh*t, but it's actually the basic sh*t [that's draining]," he told GQ.

"[Acting is] a different kind of hard," Cloud explained. "I am not running around sweating, but it's that mental sh*t. You have to stay focused. You have to be on point. You can't call in sick. Acting takes a lot out of you." The actor added: "I'd be drained, but I was just sitting there acting."

In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Venditti, the casting director for "Euphoria," spoke about how dialed in Cloud was even when he didn't have any dialogue in a scene. "He had this incredible ability for active listening," she said. "One of the scenes that he auditioned for was a big monologue that Rue [Zendaya] had. There was a lot of time where the camera was just on his face listening, and there was so much subtext there, just in his face. You could just watch him listen forever; it jumped off the screen."