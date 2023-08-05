Kristen Bell Is Gorgeous Without Makeup

Kristen Bell has talked about her relationship with makeup and how she uses it, or doesn't: "Makeup and skin-care products are really fun, and beauty has always been something that interests me, but not from a place of 'I have to,'" she told NewBeauty. "It's more, 'Isn't it fun that we can paint our bodies?'" And while Bell fans might be used to seeing her in full makeup on screen or at awards shows, the actor said that much of the time, she goes without it. That's not to say that she doesn't put anything on her skin. Bell has also explained some of the skincare products that she uses, which help keep her looking so young.

Bell, who was an ambassador for Neutrogena for a while, explained to 29 Secrets that her skincare routine is locked in and has a number of must-haves. She will always wash her face, paying particular attention to removing all the makeup she has to wear for work, and will never fall asleep with makeup on. She always wears sunscreen, which was something that Bell's mom drilled into her when she was growing up. Bell said her mother "taught me that a full skincare regimen including sunscreen would do my skin favors later on in life." Clearly, she listened and it has certainly paid off!