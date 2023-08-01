Zendaya Remembers 'Brother' Angus Cloud As Euphoria Stars Honor Their Late Co-Star

Actor Angus Cloud died unexpectedly at the age of 25, his family announced on July 31, 2023. Perhaps best known by the world for playing Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on HBO's "Euphoria," members of his show family are reacting to the news of his death. Creator of HBO's "Euphoria" Sam Levinson released a statement, which read: "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon," via Deadline.

Zendaya, who plays Rue on the show, posted a touching tribute to Cloud on her Instagram. "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," she said, referring to Cloud's first name of Conor; he was named after his father. Zendaya added, "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."

She ended her Instagram caption by saying: "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone." This last part may be a reference to the flood of comments on some of her other Instagram posts before she posted about Cloud, with some people publicly calling out Zendaya for not publicly acknowledging Cloud's death ASAP — Zendaya wasn't alone in getting commenters asking for a response to Cloud's death; comments have come in on Maude Apatow's Instagram page as well.