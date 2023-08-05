What Tyler Hynes Really Thinks Of Hallmark Movie Fans

Fans of Tyler Hynes have the nickname "Hynies." Hynes spoke with What to Watch about fan interactions he's had at conventions and how he enjoys the experiences, because he can tell how much it means to them. At meet and greets, fans will open up to Hynes about how they are impacted by his films and how helpful or healing the movies are.

"Some of the stories were nothing short of the most harrowing things you've ever heard from the most sweet, well-intentioned and innocent human beings," Hynes said. "And we're both crying and talking and it's wild. I'm always cognizant of the fact that I hope they feel like they're being heard and having a moment to feel that catharsis."

On interacting with fans, Hynes added, "None of it feels forced or manufactured or disingenuous or intrusive or anything. [...] It's just like such pure humanity is the best way I can describe it. I could do this all day, forever."