Treat Williams' Tragic Motorcycle Crash Becomes Criminal Matter

On June 12, 2023, beloved Hallmark actor Treat Williams died when his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle on Vermont's Route 30. The Vermont State Police issued a news release just after the crash, explaining that a driver named Ryan Koss was attempting to turn left into a parking lot when he entered the path of Williams' motorcycle. Williams, unable to react in time, was hit by Koss' SUV.

The other driver sustained only minor injuries, while Williams was transported to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, and was later pronounced dead. Now, Vermont Police have released an update after investigating the cause of the tragic accident. On August 1, a press release confirmed that prosecutors have charged Koss with "grossly negligent operation with death resulting."

According to the update, Koss turned himself in just after the charges were issued, and he was processed and released by police. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment on the morning of September 25 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington, Vermont. As NBC News reported, the driver hasn't publicly commented on the crash, and it's unclear if he has legal representation.