Does Travis Barker Get Along With His Stepdaughter Atiana's Biological Father?
Travis Barker isn't just a legendary drummer and punk rock icon; he's also a dedicated father. Now married to Kourtney Kardashian, he is a stepfather to Kardashian's three children with ex Scott Disick, and in June 2023, the couple announced they were having their first child together. However, Barker also co-parents with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The former spouses were married in 2004 and share two children, Landon and Alabama. They divorced in 2008. In addition, Barker raised Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
In a July 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Oscar told the publication nothing but good things about Barker saying, "I have the utmost respect for him." He also confirmed that they are on speaking terms. Likewise, Oscar revealed that he was not too involved in Atiana's early life and had no problem admitting that Barker played an essential role in his daughter's upbringing as a result.
He said, "I'm grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter. I have to be grateful that Shanna was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place — I'm obviously a father, and I'm proud of it. But, again, I'm grateful for what they've done. Especially with Barker. He's obviously stepped up to the plate." Furthermore, Oscar has been open about why he did not raise Atiana.
Oscar De La Hoya got candid about his relationship with Atiana
Atiana De La Hoya was born in March 1999. By 2000, her parents, Shanna Moakler, and Oscar De La Hoya, had split. In 2002, Moakler met Travis Barker. From then on and through his and Moakler's divorce, the Blink-182 drummer was heavily involved in Atiana's life, noting on Instagram that he began raising her when she was 2 years old. In July 2023, Oscar discussed his experiences with fatherhood on the podcast "Allison Interviews" and explained why Barker ultimately raised Atiana.
The former professional boxer acknowledged, "I did try to be a father full-time for a few years, and it was beautiful." He added, "It was amazing to raise a little girl, but there came a point where you say to yourself, 'Wait a minute. You're not worthy of this.'" Oscar cited his complicated relationship with his own parents for this mindset. The retired athlete disclosed that his mother was physically abusive towards him, and neither of his parents expressed love for him.
Oscar, a father of six, admitted that this was what really prevented him from being a proper father to Atiana. However, he also noted, "I was always there, but not there, you know? It wasn't your typical relationship with the father and the mother there 24/7. It wasn't like that, but obviously, she is my daughter and I love her."
Atiana has praised both her biological father and her stepfather
Oscar De La Hoya was the subject of HBO's 2023 documentary "The Golden Boy." In it, his three eldest children, including Atiana De La Hoya, opened up about their distant relationship with the former pro boxer. According to Us Weekly, Atiana revealed, "I would only see him every so often, maybe, like, once a year." She also shared, "I think a lot of people knew him better than I did because they watched his career. So my idea of him wasn't necessarily from our relationship, but it was more from who I was told he was."
With this in mind, Atiana and her stepfather, Travis Barker, reportedly have a very close bond. They frequently appear on each other's social media, where they often express their love for each other. However, it seems that Atiana holds no resentment over the past about Oscar and has various photos of him on her page too.
For Father's Day in 2019, Atiana shared two posts on Instagram, one for Oscar and the other for Barker. For Oscar, she wrote, "Thank you for making sure I'm the best version of myself and never doubting me, I love you endlessly." In her post about Barker, Atiana gushed, "Thank you for always putting us first and being there for me no matter what."