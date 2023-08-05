Does Travis Barker Get Along With His Stepdaughter Atiana's Biological Father?

Travis Barker isn't just a legendary drummer and punk rock icon; he's also a dedicated father. Now married to Kourtney Kardashian, he is a stepfather to Kardashian's three children with ex Scott Disick, and in June 2023, the couple announced they were having their first child together. However, Barker also co-parents with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The former spouses were married in 2004 and share two children, Landon and Alabama. They divorced in 2008. In addition, Barker raised Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

In a July 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Oscar told the publication nothing but good things about Barker saying, "I have the utmost respect for him." He also confirmed that they are on speaking terms. Likewise, Oscar revealed that he was not too involved in Atiana's early life and had no problem admitting that Barker played an essential role in his daughter's upbringing as a result.

He said, "I'm grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter. I have to be grateful that Shanna was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place — I'm obviously a father, and I'm proud of it. But, again, I'm grateful for what they've done. Especially with Barker. He's obviously stepped up to the plate." Furthermore, Oscar has been open about why he did not raise Atiana.