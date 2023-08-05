Who Is Days Of Our Lives Star Peter Reckell's Wife Kelly Moneymaker?
"Days of Our Lives" fans know Peter Reckell as Bo Brady, the doting and heroic husband of Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso). However, in reality, the actor is a dedicated father and husband to his wife, Kelly Moneymaker, a singer from Fairbanks, Alaska. The musician recalls often receiving comments on her interesting last name but ensures fans that it's her true surname. "Most people think Moneymaker is my stage name, but I was born with this moniker," she told The Hollywood Digest. "My ancestors printed money at the mint in Germany, so they were named after their trade. It was translated to Moneymaker when my great-grandfather arrived on Ellis Island," she added.
Moneymaker married Reckell in April 1998 after two years of dating. It was a second marriage for both parties as Reckell was previously married to his former soap opera co-star Dale Kristien and Moneymaker had formerly walked down the aisle with Wallflowers band member Stuart Mathis. After almost a decade of marriage, the couple expanded their family, welcoming their only child together, a daughter named Loden Sloan in 2007.
In addition to her role as a wife and mother, Moneymaker has also had an impressive music career.
Kelly Moneymaker has had a successful career in the music business
When it comes to Kelly Moneymaker's music career, she's very passionate. According to the singer's website, she hit it big with her all-female group Expose. The trio had several songs reach the Billboard Hot 100 and even dip into the Top 10. She's also studied music, obtaining a Bachelor's degree in Creative Media Production and a Master's in Creative Enterprise from Massey University.
The singer's love of music came about at a very early age. "I sat on my dad's lap when I was two years old and told him I wanted to be a singer when I grew up," Moneymaker previously said during an interview with Female First. "I wrote my first song 'Far Away' for my grandfather at age eleven. I think I'm fortunate to have known my passion at such an early age," she added.
During an interview with Artist Track, Moneymaker confessed that she's been highly inspired by several bands and artists during her life. The singer named bands like Nirvana, Foo Fighters, The Beatles, and Pink Floyd, as well as singers such as Jeff Buckley, Joni Mitchell, and Janis Joplin as some of her biggest career influences.
Kelly Moneymaker has also has ties to Days of Our Lives
Although Kelly Moneymaker's husband Peter Reckell has a strong connection to "Days of Our Lives" due to his decades-long run as Bo Brady, she also has ties to the soap opera. In 2005, the sudser released an album filled with love songs sung by some of the show's most beloved actors such as Kyle Lowder, Arianne Zucker, Nadia Bjorlin, and others. In addition, Moneymaker worked as a co-writer and producer on the album, per Soaps.
When Reckell decided to leave "Days of Our Lives," he and Moneymaker opted to pack up their daughter and their lives and move to New Zealand to live a quieter life. The pair first visited the country during their honeymoon and it earned a very special place in their hearts. Reckell and Moneymaker have now been married for over two decades. However, the two still love to gush over each other on social media. "Early celebration of 23 yrs of marriage/25 yrs together! I hope for another 25 yrs of adventure with you, my sweet husband! Happy Anniversary," Moneymaker tweeted in celebration of the couple's anniversary in 2021.
While Moneymaker's name is often linked with Reckell's, she's proven herself to be prosperous on her own and has continued to wow fans with her musical skills as well as her successful marriage over the years.