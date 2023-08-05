Who Is Days Of Our Lives Star Peter Reckell's Wife Kelly Moneymaker?

"Days of Our Lives" fans know Peter Reckell as Bo Brady, the doting and heroic husband of Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso). However, in reality, the actor is a dedicated father and husband to his wife, Kelly Moneymaker, a singer from Fairbanks, Alaska. The musician recalls often receiving comments on her interesting last name but ensures fans that it's her true surname. "Most people think Moneymaker is my stage name, but I was born with this moniker," she told The Hollywood Digest. "My ancestors printed money at the mint in Germany, so they were named after their trade. It was translated to Moneymaker when my great-grandfather arrived on Ellis Island," she added.

Moneymaker married Reckell in April 1998 after two years of dating. It was a second marriage for both parties as Reckell was previously married to his former soap opera co-star Dale Kristien and Moneymaker had formerly walked down the aisle with Wallflowers band member Stuart Mathis. After almost a decade of marriage, the couple expanded their family, welcoming their only child together, a daughter named Loden Sloan in 2007.

In addition to her role as a wife and mother, Moneymaker has also had an impressive music career.