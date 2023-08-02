DAYS' Jackée Harry Has A Special Farewell For Good Friend Paul Reubens

Paul Reubens died at 70 from cancer on July 30. After years of making people laugh from his portrayal of the iconic role of Pee-wee Herman in films such as "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure," the world of Hollywood was thrown into deep mourning. One actress, in particular, has felt the loss of her beloved friend deeply: "Days of Our Lives" star Jackée Harry.

Harry has been playing the comedic and over-the-top Paulina Price on "Days of Our Lives" since 2021 but before her start on the soap she already had a successful career to her name. Notably, her work on the soap opera "Another World" and the sitcom "227," the latter of which gave her the opportunity to share the screen with Reubens when he guest-starred as Pee-wee Herman in a 1987 episode.

The two shared a close friendship, and Harry sent out a special message to Reubens after the news of his death broke.