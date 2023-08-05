What We Know About Jamie Lynn Spears' Ex, Casey Aldridge

When Jamie Lynn Spears began a relationship with her former fiance, Casey Aldridge, they were both teenagers. Spears was just 13 years old, while Aldridge was 16 when they were introduced to one another at church. Despite living quite a distance away from one another, the youngsters hit it off and learned they were expecting three years later.

They got engaged in March 2008 before moving to Liberty, Mississippi, following the birth of their daughter, Maddie, in June of that year. Sadly, Spears' hit series, "Zoey 101," came to a screeching halt shortly after her pregnancy was announced, though Spears confirmed that the show ended due to the cast getting older and pursuing different opportunities.

Unfortunately, before the teen parents could say "I do," they ended their relationship, in 2009. They briefly attempted a reconciliation in 2010 but soon walked away from their romance for good. Instead, they turned their attention to their daughter, co-parenting amicably for years. Spears remained in the entertainment industry, while Aldridge dealt with a list of personal misfortunes, careful to steer clear of his ex's public feud with her sister, Britney Spears.