Jamie Lynn Spears Says Britney Feud Had Heartbreaking Effect On Her Daughter Maddie

When Britney Spears fought to end her conservatorship in court in 2021, she revealed that her relationship with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, had been strained. At one point, Spears suggested that her whole family was involved in keeping her conservatorship in place and had been taking advantage of her for years — Jamie Lynn included. Since then, portions of Britney and Jamie Lynn's feud have played out publicly on social media, with nasty Instagram captions and cryptic quotes being posted at various times by both sisters. And in a new interview with Variety, Jamie Lynn shared just how hard the ongoing feud has been not just for her, but for her daughter — and Britney's niece —Maddie.

An emotional Jamie Lynn was very careful about how she answered the questions that she was asked about her big sister, though she did get emotional a few times throughout the interview. "It makes me sad," Jamie Lynn said of the recent developments in her relationship with her big sister. "I don't want my daughter to feel that way. So I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children — especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it — I will not allow her to feel this way in her life," Jamie Lynn added, alluding to how she's felt as though she's had to "defend" herself. It's unknown when Britney was last around her niece, or if she's made any effort to have a relationship with her. In the interview, however, Jamie Lynn revealed how she approaches things with her teenage daughter when it comes to Britney.