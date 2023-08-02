What Happened To FashionTap After Shark Tank?

The social networking app FashionTap was created by fashion blogger Amy Roiland. The app was designed so bloggers and influencers could post photos of their outfits and tag each individual piece of clothing, accessory, or makeup item with a link to a store where it could be bought. Roiland appeared in Season 7 of "Shark Tank" to pitch her app to the Sharks and try to get a deal. Certain fashion brands, like SHEFIT, have seen success after "Shark Tank", so there's no harm in pitching.

Roiland told the Sharks she was looking for a $100,000 investment for 10% of her company. She explained how the app worked and how users could easily purchase the clothes they see. She explained that people sharing links to elements of their outfits would receive a commission every time one of those pieces was sold.

Shark Kevin O'Leary did not see why FashionTap was necessary compared to social media sites like Instagram and Facebook. At the time of filming, Instagram users were unable to directly tag what they were wearing and link it to shops — they could only tag the store's overall page. Roiland explained that the direct links to products are what made FashionTap stand out.