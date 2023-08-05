Who Is Tristan Thompson's Brother, Amari?

Tristan Thompson may be best known for his basketball career and high-profile relationship with Khloe Kardashian. However, the NBA star is also a family man. Not only does Thompson have four children, but he's also a doting brother to his three younger siblings, especially his youngest brother Amari, who suffers from health complications.

In early 2023, Tristan's mother, Andrea Thompson, died after a heart attack. Andrea, a former school bus driver, was a huge part of her children's lives. Tristan previously opened up about his close relationship with his mom, revealing that they would talk on a daily basis, adding that he would often help his mother keep his other brothers Dishawn and Daniel in line. "I'm like the big daddy with all of them," he told NBA.com.

"Everyone knows that my mom, she's very dedicated in taking care of her sons — especially Amari. But at the same time, you need to make sure that she's ok," he revealed to the outlet. With Andrea gone, Tristan has stepped up to ensure that his younger brother has the support system he needs, and that has included Kardashian and the rest of her family in a big way.