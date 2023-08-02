Treat Williams' Cause Of Death Is Completely Heartbreaking

Treat Williams, a prolific actor known for starring in Hallmark movies, the series "Everwood," and more, died June 12, 2023, in a motorcycle accident. Weeks after the tragedy, Vermont State Police released Williams' cause of death. Per Deadline, they revealed that Williams died from "severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash." Williams was survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Gill and Elinor Williams. After his death, his daughter penned an emotional tribute for the late Hallmark star.

On Instagram, she wrote, "A father's incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter's boundless love and complete admiration for her father. Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe. You have given me the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father."

Williams, who was 71 at the time of his death, was riding his motorcycle in Dorset, Vermont, when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Ryan Koss, Vermont State Police said in a news release. Williams was wearing a helmet and did not die on impact. He was airlifted to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Aside from releasing Williams' cause of death, the Vermont State Police have also charged Koss.