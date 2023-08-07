What Princess Margaret's Funeral Was Really Like

Many members of the royal family have captivated the interest of the public over the course of history, but few had the same intriguing flair as Queen Elizabeth II's only sister, Princess Margaret. When she was born in 1930, it wasn't planned for Margaret to ever be a senior royal. Only when her uncle King Edward VIII abdicated did her father become King George VI. This thrust Margaret and Elizabeth into the spotlight as they became incredibly prominent members of the House of Windsor — the heir and the spare. As such, Margaret's life changed dramatically — but despite her position at Elizabeth's right hand, the princess always tried to live her life by her own rules.

Everything from her romantic life to her love of the arts secured Margaret's place in the hearts of the adoring public. When she died in 2002 after suffering from a stroke with her two children by her side, it was a tragic day. Unlike other members of her family, Margaret died at the fairly young age of 71, surviving both her sister and her mother.

The public may have expected a grand funeral to celebrate the life of one of Britain's most senior royals, but the reality was quite different. Margaret's death echoed the sentiment of her life; despite her position, she was determined to do it her way. Let's take a look at what Margaret's funeral was really like.