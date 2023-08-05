Why HGTV's Erin Napier Doesn't Like This One Question For Couples

Erin Napier and her husband, Ben Napier, are the cohosts of HGTV shows "Home Town" and its spin-off "Home Town Takeover." The too-cute couple is obsessed with historical homes. On their show filmed in Laurel, Mississippi, they lovingly update many houses to make them modernly comfortable while keeping their old-school charm. As with many of our fav HGTV couples like Chip and Joanna Gaines, Ben is the muscle behind the handiwork and renovations while Erin brings the design skills.

As a home designer, Erin asks her clients many questions, like "How do you envision your kitchen?" or "How many bathrooms will you need?" But there's one in particular that the HGTV star makes a point to never ask — when is the baby coming? It's not because she can't stand creating a couple's dream nursery, but because she's intimately familiar with the pain the seemingly innocuous question can bring.

The Mississippi native said on Instagram, "Stop asking couples when they are going to have a baby. It's always asked with the best intentions, but the raw, awful feeling of explaining never got easier." Erin did go on to explain her reasoning, and though her journey might be different from others, she felt the weight of others' expectation that she would soon be pregnant just the same.