Harry & Meghan's Body Language Puts Trouble In Paradise Rumors To Rest, Expert Tells Us

In February 2023, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, announced on their Archewell Foundation website that they'd be supporting the creation of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund. The fund helps support organizations working toward "shaping the responsible technology movement." The fund released a video on Vimeo about the project, featuring Harry and Meghan on the phone with some of the youth recipients of the first awards from the fund.

Jess Ponce III, body language expert and communication coach, explained to The List how you can take that video and see that Meghan and Harry's relationship isn't in trouble. First, the couple is sitting outside on a bench to make the calls on speakerphone, which is a good sign for Ponce III. "First and foremost, they are present as a team," Ponce III told us. "They both hold a common purpose by being on the call together, whereas it might be easier to do one-on-one calls."

Harry and Meghan are not just sitting side by side; they're facing each other as they're talking. "Not only are they angled toward one another for the sake of being heard on the phone, which is being held by Meghan," Ponce III noted, "they are leaning into one another. This indicates comfortability and devotion. So the rumors of a rift are not evident in their body language — they are strong."