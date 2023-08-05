The Bold And The Beautiful Actors Who Got Their Start On Another Soap

Most fans of one soap opera or another know that their favorite actors don't always stay exclusively on one soap opera for the length of their career. It's not surprising to pick up your remote and switch over from your favorite soap to another and see a familiar face, as either the same character making a guest appearance on another show or a completely new character. On "The Bold and the Beautiful," plenty of the long-running cast members fans know and love have started their careers in daytime television on a different soap.

Along with extensive resumes including stage, screen, and film credits, these actors are most-recognized for their contributions to daytime television — some even have multiple soap credits to their name. From the dashing and sophisticated Thorsten Kaye to uber-famous actress Jennifer Gareis and beloved Lawrence Saint-Victor, these "Bold and the Beautiful" stars have sparkled on fans' screens for years, and continue to dazzle as they go through highs and lows in Los Angeles.