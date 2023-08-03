Days Of Our Lives Cast's Petition To Fire Producer Sheds Light On More Disturbing Allegations

Further revelations regarding the "Days of Our Lives" bombshell story concerning workplace misconduct allegations have been reported. Co-executive producer and director, Albert Alarr, has been the subject of an internal investigation of alleged malfeasance behind the scenes. Star Lisa Rinna (Billie Reed) has spoken out about the working conditions on set, and now more stars are chiming in.

Despite Sony Pictures Television's investigation into the matter and subsequent assurances that measures would be taken to ensure employees are treated respectfully and are safe, nothing seems to have changed with Alarr still working. Deadline has been reporting extensively about the situation, and on August 2 it released an even more shocking article with further allegations from insiders that have been corroborated by other staffers. According to the outlet, over 25 cast members signed a petition demanding that Alarr be removed and replaced. It stated, "As a result of said actions of the current [co-] executive producer Albert Alarr, mentioned in the report, many of us feel — and will continue to feel — very uncomfortable and distraught should he stay involved with the show. Many of us have either been physically or verbally violated by him, including witnessing those objectionable and offensive actions."

The actors further stated that they want someone they trust to replace him, adding, "We all want to make the most of this significant moment, not just for us in entertainment, but for our loyal viewers and the culture as a whole."