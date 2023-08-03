Justin & Sophie Trudeau Prove They're Committed To Their Kids Despite Split

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced their split on Instagram on August 2. In the post, Justin also asked for privacy for the couple's three children: Xavier James, Hadrien Gregoire, and Ella-Grace. However, according to People, Justin and Sophie's separation is not stopping them from going on vacation with their children the week after breaking the news. In a statement, Justin's office told the publication, "They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children's lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together."

That said, it's evident that Justin and Sophie are focused solely on their children's well-being. In the statement in which Justin disclosed the couple's separation, he wrote, "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other for everything we have built and will continue to build."

While it's unclear what caused the demise of their relationship, the prime minister's office told People that this separation is legal, noting that they "have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward."