What We Know About Justin And Sophie Trudeau's Relationship Timeline

All throughout his political career, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been backed by his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Like any political leader, Trudeau is not without public criticism, but he and his wife have always given the appearance of a united partnership at the forefront of the country.

The announcement of their separation has undoubtedly called this appearance into question, with the couple taking to social media in August of 2023 to share the unexpected news. "Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," read a joint statement on Instagram. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."

With this recent split in mind, both long-time supporters and political critics of the Trudeaus are taking a look back at the couple's long history. So, here's everything we know about the relationship timeline of Justin and Sophie Trudeau.