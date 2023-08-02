What We Know About Justin And Sophie Trudeau's Relationship Timeline
All throughout his political career, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been backed by his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Like any political leader, Trudeau is not without public criticism, but he and his wife have always given the appearance of a united partnership at the forefront of the country.
The announcement of their separation has undoubtedly called this appearance into question, with the couple taking to social media in August of 2023 to share the unexpected news. "Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," read a joint statement on Instagram. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."
With this recent split in mind, both long-time supporters and political critics of the Trudeaus are taking a look back at the couple's long history. So, here's everything we know about the relationship timeline of Justin and Sophie Trudeau.
The couple met when they were kids and reconnected as adults
Justin and Sophie Trudeau first crossed paths as children growing up in Montreal, as Sophie was a classmate of Justin's youngest brother, Michel. "They had a really cool pool with a trapeze and ropes and we could play Tarzan for hours," Sophie told MacLean's of her childhood memories of the Trudeau house. "We would hide in the closets to have our first kiss."
In 2003, the two reconnected when they were assigned to co-host the Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix ball as part of the Starlight Children's Foundation fundraising efforts. Despite their immediate rapport, Justin wasn't ready to give up casual dating, yet. "We laughed, we joked, and there was a definite chemistry between us," Justin recalled. "And I sort of realized, 'Okay, this is someone I have to take seriously.'"
Because of this, the future PM deleted Sophie's follow-up email after their initial reconnection. It wasn't until the end of the summer when the two bumped into one another again, and they ended up sealing the deal for a date. Accordingly, their first outing was to an Afghan restaurant and a karaoke bar. About a year later, the couple became engaged.
Marriage and kids followed for Justin and Sophie
The whirlwind romance between Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire continued into 2004, with the couple becoming engaged in October. "I call him my prince because he treats me like a princess," Sophie said when recalling the engagement, which took place at the Hotel Le St-James. "He really went out of his way. There were candles and rose petals everywhere. I felt like I was a princess."
The two were married in 2005 at the Sainte-Madeleine d'Outremont church with a reception of 200 guests following. The couple drove away from the church in a Mercedes Benz 300 SL roadster that had belonged to Pierre Trudeau. In the years that followed, the couple grew their family, having three kids by 2023, while Trudeau followed his father's footsteps into politics, eventually becoming Canada's Prime Minister.
In an interview for his 2014 memoir, "Common Ground," the soon-to-be Prime Minister opened up about the impact that political pressures had on his marriage. "I have a very difficult, high-pressured job," he told CBC News. "Everyone knows how challenging it is to balance family responsibilities with a job that takes me across the country and working extremely hard. There are times when she hates my job and she hates me for loving my job ... there are times when she understands how much of an opportunity and a responsibility it is for us to actually serve this country that has given us so much."