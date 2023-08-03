Sophie Trudeau's Past Comments On Meghan Markle's Podcast Are Heartbreaking Now

In a conversation with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, on the podcast "Archetypes," Sophie Grégoire Trudeau talked about the challenges that women and mothers face. 'Women across this planet are still the nucleus of the family, they still carry most of the load for housework, contributing to the family's well-being and most decisions concerning the kids," she said. She also noted the importance of wanting to be able to be yourself as a woman beyond those expectations from society, adding, "We all long to be free in who we are." Grégoire Trudeau also explained exactly what freedom should mean: "We often define freedom as a way to be free from the world, but it's really a way to be free in the world."

With Trudeau separating from Justin Trudeau, there's some potential for stress and guilt about not being in a perfect marriage or having the perfect family, but Trudeau seems to be confident in knowing that being free in who you are means not trying to be everything to everyone, telling Meghan, "We are falling into these misguided beliefs about who we should be, these personas of perfectionism and grandiose delusions that we can do it all."

Thankfully, it sounds like Trudeau will have a good friend in Meghan to support her during this difficult time.