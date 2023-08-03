Sophie Trudeau's Past Comments On Meghan Markle's Podcast Are Heartbreaking Now
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, may have split with Spotify after just one season of her podcast "Archetypes," but she did talk to some impressive women along the way, including some of her friends, like tennis superstar Serena Williams and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canada's prime minister. Meghan and Trudeau met back when Meghan first started dating Prince Harry; according to the biography "Finding Freedom" (via the Daily Mail), Meghan spoke with Trudeau for her advice about marrying into a powerful family — the Trudeau family may not be royalty, but Justin Trudeau's father was a popular Canadian prime minister and Justin has been prime minister since 2015.
On the podcast episode "Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom," Meghan talked about a summer day spent at the pool with Trudeau and their kids where the two women could just relax and be their natural selves, instead of feeling the pressure of having to look perfect for the cameras. But since the podcast was recorded and aired, Justin and Sophie announced that they were separating. And that puts a heartbreaking spin on what Trudeau said about the role of women in the world and what it is that they all want.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau doesn't appreciate the pressure on women trying to do it all
In a conversation with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, on the podcast "Archetypes," Sophie Grégoire Trudeau talked about the challenges that women and mothers face. 'Women across this planet are still the nucleus of the family, they still carry most of the load for housework, contributing to the family's well-being and most decisions concerning the kids," she said. She also noted the importance of wanting to be able to be yourself as a woman beyond those expectations from society, adding, "We all long to be free in who we are." Grégoire Trudeau also explained exactly what freedom should mean: "We often define freedom as a way to be free from the world, but it's really a way to be free in the world."
With Trudeau separating from Justin Trudeau, there's some potential for stress and guilt about not being in a perfect marriage or having the perfect family, but Trudeau seems to be confident in knowing that being free in who you are means not trying to be everything to everyone, telling Meghan, "We are falling into these misguided beliefs about who we should be, these personas of perfectionism and grandiose delusions that we can do it all."
Thankfully, it sounds like Trudeau will have a good friend in Meghan to support her during this difficult time.