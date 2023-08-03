Jill Duggar Dillard Poses With Rarely-Seen Sis Jennifer (She Grew Up So Fast!)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Jill Duggar Dillard has been sharing a lot on her Instagram account lately about her tell-all book "Counting the Cost," which has a juicy new release date. She also often shares photos of her family, including birthday messages. Jill took to her Instagram story on August 2, 2023, to wish her sister Jennifer Duggar a happy birthday.
Jennifer is the third-youngest Duggar child. She was born in 2007 and just turned 16. In Jill's story, she shared a selfie of her and Jennifer with a pink, cursive "Happy Birthday!" gif. The caption said, "Happy birthday to my all grown up, youngest little buddy on my team, Jennifer!" You can definitely tell that Jill and Jennifer are sisters in the photo, due to their near-identical eyes and smiles.
The Duggars implemented a system of buddy teams in their family, due to their large number of kids. The four oldest Duggar daughters were each paired with a few of their younger siblings to help take care of them. Jennifer was the youngest buddy on Jill's team. However, the Duggar Family "buddy system" is concerning and has brought about criticism, because children or teenagers having to extensively take care of other children can take a toll on their health.
Jill's fraught relationship with her parents may make it hard for her to communicate with Jennifer
People who have watched the Duggars since the 17, 18, and "19 Kids and Counting" days have noticed that Jennifer Duggar and Jill Duggar Dillard were very close. Jennifer seemed especially unhappy when Jill got married and moved out of the Duggar family home, most likely due to their buddy system connection.
In a post from 2019 on the "Duggars Snark" Reddit thread, a Redditor theorized that Jennifer doesn't smile in rare photograph appearances because she misses Jill. The commenter added that Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar made a mistake by, "[enabling] a buddy system which emotionally neglected their younger children and bonded them to older sisters who were due to marry and leave at a young age and (2) [creating] a situation where [Jennifer] is not able to freely spend time with the woman who raised her, and who she was clearly bonded to as a young girl."
In the June 2023 "Shiny Happy People" docuseries, it seemed that Jill and her husband Derick Dillard are not in contact with Jim Bob and Michelle, with Derick saying, "There's been some distancing there. We're not on the best terms with some of the family." It's possible that Jill and Jennifer do not get to talk or see each other often because of that, but hopefully, that can change at some point due to their bond.