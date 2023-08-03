Jill Duggar Dillard Poses With Rarely-Seen Sis Jennifer (She Grew Up So Fast!)

Jill Duggar Dillard has been sharing a lot on her Instagram account lately about her tell-all book "Counting the Cost," which has a juicy new release date. She also often shares photos of her family, including birthday messages. Jill took to her Instagram story on August 2, 2023, to wish her sister Jennifer Duggar a happy birthday.

Jennifer is the third-youngest Duggar child. She was born in 2007 and just turned 16. In Jill's story, she shared a selfie of her and Jennifer with a pink, cursive "Happy Birthday!" gif. The caption said, "Happy birthday to my all grown up, youngest little buddy on my team, Jennifer!" You can definitely tell that Jill and Jennifer are sisters in the photo, due to their near-identical eyes and smiles.

The Duggars implemented a system of buddy teams in their family, due to their large number of kids. The four oldest Duggar daughters were each paired with a few of their younger siblings to help take care of them. Jennifer was the youngest buddy on Jill's team. However, the Duggar Family "buddy system" is concerning and has brought about criticism, because children or teenagers having to extensively take care of other children can take a toll on their health.